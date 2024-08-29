Man United could have ace up their sleeve against Liverpool

Man United vs Liverpool is one of the Premier League’s classic match ups, and this Sunday’s fixture could have added spice for a few reasons.

For a start, it’s Arne Slot’s first big test for the Reds, with respect, and a win at the Theatre of Dreams would not only continue Liverpool’s 100 percent start to the campaign, but it would pose numerous questions of Erik ten Hag’s suitability in the managerial role at Old Trafford again.

In the two games that United have played so far, they struggled to beat Fulham, who only succumbed in the last few minutes to a Joshua Zirkzee goal, and then lost in injury time to Brighton and Hove Albion last time out.

Man United set to unleash Ugarte against Liverpool

It was defeats late on in games that was United’s Achilles heel last season, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board are likely to be less forgiving this season if results don’t go their way.

Where they might have the edge on Sunday is with regards to having new signing, Manuel Ugarte, stationed in front of the back four.

??? Manuel Ugarte has successfully completed main part of his medical tests at Manchester United, final steps today at Carrington. Manchester United and PSG are set to sign all documents today for €50m deal plus €10m add-ons. pic.twitter.com/dtULHtHuVJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2024

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, noted on Thursday via X that the Uruguayan had passed his United medical, and as long as everything was signed off before midday, he will be able to debut against the Reds.

It’s another stunning signing for United, who have had a great window in terms of strengthening what they already had in situ.

In many respects, ten Hag now has nowhere to hide if it’s proven beyond doubt that last season wasn’t just a blip.

With so many injuries to contend with during 2023/24, particularly in defence, the Dutchman had the perfect excuse to cover for his own shortcomings, but they will be brutally exposed in the current campaign if his side aren’t on it in each game, from first whistle to last.