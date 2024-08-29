Deal agreed: Man United’s Jadon Sancho has chosen his new club

There did appear to be a brief moment where Jadon Sancho looked as though he could once again be given the chance to make a name for himself at Man United.

However, the love-in with Erik ten Hag was clearly nothing more than a carefully orchestrated attempt by both parties to let bygones by bygones and put the player in the shop window.

By presenting a better face than the one he showed last season after falling out with his manager, Sancho will have understood that he made himself more employable in the process.

Jadon Sancho makes a decision on his next club after Man United

There had appeared to be a number of suitors for Sancho’s services but with no clue as to which way the player would turn in terms of deciding which club he would pick.

With less than 48 hours to go until the transfer window closes for business, it would appear that the decision has now been made.

?BREAKING Agreement between Manchester United and Juventus for Jadon Sancho. Loan + obligation to buy

The player keen to the move pic.twitter.com/25Kjf37hp0 — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) August 28, 2024

According to RMC Sport journalist, Fabrice Hawkins, writing on X (formerly Twitter), the player is keen to join Italian giants, Juventus.

The Serie A side and the Red Devils have agreed the deal to take Sancho to Italy via an initial loan with obligation to buy.

It isn’t clear when the t’s will be crossed and the i’s would be dotted, though with the agreement in place and less than 48 hours to go, it looks to be a foregone conclusion that everything will now proceed quickly.

The move will bring to an end a brief sojourn in the red half of Manchester, and also allow United to move on from one of the more difficult periods in the club’s recent history.