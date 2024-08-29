Manchester United star ruled out of the Liverpool clash in yet another injury setback

Manchester United’s injury woes continue as midfielder Mason Mount has been ruled out with a new injury setback.

The 25-year-old was forced off at half-time during last weekend’s Premier League defeat to Brighton, and the club confirmed earlier today that he will be sidelined for a few games due to the injury.

Mount’s absence is a significant blow for United, particularly ahead of the crucial Liverpool clash this weekend.

The midfielder had been a key starter in the first two games of the season, and his injury leaves manager Erik ten Hag with fewer options in the middle of the park.

Mason Mount confirms injury setback

Mason Mount in a statement on his social media, admitted that the recent injury setback has left him frustrated after he worked so hard during pre-season to get his fitness back.

He posted the following message:

“During the last game I picked up a minor muscle issue.”

“I’ve had it checked and it looks like I’ll be out for a few games. Leading up to and during pre-season, I worked hard to get my fitness back to where it needs to be and I felt re-energised, sharp and ready.”

“I wanted you to hear it directly from me how frustrated I am, as I expect you are too. I will do everything possible to be back in the best shape and help the team.”

Injury-plagued start at Manchester United

Mount joined Manchester United from Chelsea last summer, but his debut season with the Red Devils was plagued by injuries.

He suffered an injury at the start of the season, causing him to miss six games, and just as he began to regain his form, a calf injury sidelined him for four months, causing him to miss 21 games. (Transfermarkt)

This latest setback adds to United’s growing list of injury concerns. The club has been hampered by injuries since pre-season, and the loss of Mount adds to the challenges facing Ten Hag.

The Dutchman will hope to bounce back from the defeat against Brighton this weekend with a win against United’s big rivals Liverpool.