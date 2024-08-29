Michael Dawson claims he is worried about 26-year-old Newcastle player

The return of midfielder Sandro Tonali from his 10-month ban has made Michael Dawson worried for one of the Newcastle United players.

Tonali was given a start by manager Eddie Howe on Wednesday in his team’s Carabao Cup clash against Nottingham Forest.

The Italian midfielder feels like a new signing for the Magpies after being out of action for so long.

Because of his return to first team football, Dawson is worried about Sean Longstaff, who played a crucial role in Newcastle United’s penalty shootout win in the match.

Longstaff came on to replace Tonali and scored the decisive penalty in the win for the Magpies.

The former defender has claimed that Longstaff could lose his place in the team to Tonali.

“He’s one of those players that Eddie Howe must love to have in his dressing room,” he said, as quoted by Geordie Boot Boys.

“One of their own. The way he comes on – his energy in and around the place on the pitch. I’d have him in there every week.

“The concern now is Tonali has come back. Is he [Longstaff] going to be the one who misses out?

“I think he’s absolutely brilliant. He brings energy. He runs box to box. He makes tackles and breaks it up.”

Holding his nerve to send us into the third round! 🙌@seanlongstaff97 pic.twitter.com/qiY6W0TQkO — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 28, 2024

Manager Eddie Howe will now have a headache to select his midfielders as the return of Tonali gives him another option.

The Italian was impressive in the first half for the Magpies and the fans loved watching him back in the team for the first time since October 2023.