Newcastle were reportedly prepared to meet Palace’s substantial asking price of £70 million, with an offer of £65 million upfront plus an additional £5 million in potential add-ons.

However, Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish remained steadfast in his refusal to accept this offer, ultimately leading to the collapse of the deal.

According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, while Newcastle had agreed on personal terms with Guehi, the deal fell through due to issues surrounding the transfer fee.

Taking to X, Downie shared the following update:

? Newcastle are set to walk away from their long-running pursuit of Marc Guéhi — after growing tired of negotiating with Crystal Palace.

? The St James' Park club have offered a club record £65m + £5m in add-ons for the England international, but Palace owner Steve Parish has… pic.twitter.com/xMFzXjdNzi — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 29, 2024

Marc Guehi, who has established himself as a key player for both Crystal Palace and the England national team, remains under contract at Selhurst Park until June 2026.

His consistent and commanding performances, particularly during the recent European Championship, had made him a priority target for Newcastle as they sought to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the new season.

Guehi’s importance to Palace cannot be understated, and his retention will be seen as a significant victory for the London club, particularly as they continue to build a competitive squad under manager Oliver Glasner.

The collapse of this transfer represents a significant disappointment for Newcastle United, who were keen to add Guehi’s defensive capabilities and experience to their squad.

With the transfer window closing soon, the Magpies now face the challenge of reassessing their strategy and identifying alternative options to strengthen their defence.