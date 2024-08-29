Newcastle United are now preparing a push for RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan with their push for Marc Guehi in danger of failing, according to reports.

Guehi has been strongly linked with the Magpies all summer but as of yet, no agreement has been reached with Crystal Palace.

Recent reports have suggested their summer-long push for the England international is on the verge of collapsing, with Newcastle already seeing four bids rejected and refusing to stump up the funds required to complete a deal.

Nevertheless, Newcastle still need to sign a centre-back before the closure of the transfer window on Friday, with Fabian Schar and Lloyd Kelly their only fully fit natural options, while Dan Burn and Emil Krafth have been covering the position despite usually playing as full-backs.

Sven Botman isn’t expected back from cruciate ligament surgery until early October, while Jamaal Lascelles is out until at least early November with a similar injury.

Newcastle United preparing Simakan deadline day approach

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle have now turned their attention back to Leipzig’s Simakan.

The 24-year-old won’t be a new name to Newcastle supporters having been linked with the club regularly over recent weeks.

However, it’s now thought the former France youth international has become Eddie Howe’s top target as negotiations over Guehi have stalled.

According to Plettenberg, Newcastle can expect competition from Barcelona and Liverpool, while there’s thought to be ‘concrete interest’ from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Simakan’s contract with Leipzig runs until the summer of 2027, meaning the Bundesliga outfit are under no pressure to accept offers they deem unsuitable.