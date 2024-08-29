“Not going to happen” – Sky Sports man shares disappointing Tottenham transfer news ahead of deadline day

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze will not be joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

Despite strong interest and speculation linking the talented midfielder with a move to North London, it appears that Eze will remain at Selhurst Park for the foreseeable future.

Eze, who has a £68 million release clause, has been a standout performer for Crystal Palace, especially following his impressive season in the Premier League last year.

The 26-year-old scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 27 league appearances, solidifying his reputation as one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the division. His overall record for Palace is equally impressive, with 27 goals and 17 assists across 127 appearances in all competitions. (Transfermarkt)

His performances have not gone unnoticed at the international level, with Eze earning a spot in England’s final 26-man squad for the recent European Championship, further boosting his profile.

Michael Bridge on Tottenham’s chances of signing Eze

Despite Tottenham’s reported interest, Bridge has revealed that a move for Eze is not on the cards this summer.

Speaking on the situation, Bridge shared insights from his sources, indicating that a transfer is highly unlikely at this stage.

He told GiveMeSport:

“I mean, he was linked with Tottenham a lot, and my sources were telling me that’s not going to happen, much to the disappointment of Tottenham supporters.

“He’s still here with a day to go. Unless it’s something out of the blue, like nowhere, no one has heard anything on Eze. And I think if they lost Olise and Eze in the same summer, that would be quite a blow for Crystal Palace.”

This update will come as a significant disappointment for Spurs fans, who had been eager for the club to make a statement signing by bringing Eze to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, with Crystal Palace keen to retain their star player, the prospect of Eze joining Tottenham appears to be off the table for now.