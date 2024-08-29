“My information…” – Fabrizio Romano responds to surprise Manchester City transfer story

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to recent stories about Manchester City possibly offloading Matheus Nunes, who has been linked with Atletico Madrid.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano played down talk of the Portugal international leaving Man City, with Atletico most likely looking for alternative targets.

Nunes hasn’t exactly made much of an impact since joining City from Wolves last summer, though he’d looked hugely impressive at his previous club and surely still has it in him to make an impact at the highest level, and it would be a bit of a surprise for the club to let him go so soon after bringing him in.

There’s plenty of competition for places in Pep Guardiola’s side, so it’s no disgrace for Nunes to struggle for playing time, but it isn’t immediately clear now if he’ll be staying where he is or leaving the Etihad Stadium in the final hours of the transfer window.

Nunes transfer talk played down by Fabrizio Romano

Responding to the recent Nunes stories, Romano said: “Matheus Nunes – Despite rumours, there is nothing concrete into this one as far as I’m aware. Manchester City have not received any bid for Matheus Nunes so far, and my information is that Atletico Madrid can only do a loan which is probably leading them to different candidates.”

Atletico have had a busy summer signing big names like Julian Alvarez and Conor Gallagher, and one imagines Nunes would be another quality addition to Diego Simeone’s side, though it seems they’re now going to look elsewhere.

City fans will hope this means Nunes gets more of a chance to show what he can do in Guardiola’s side in the season ahead, though one imagines the return of Ilkay Gundogan may only make it even harder for him to get a lot of minutes on the pitch.