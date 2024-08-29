Chelsea ready to make offer to unlock Victor Osimhen transfer deal, saga remains “open”

Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer a loan with an obligation to buy as they remain in the race for the transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international has been one of the biggest names dominating headlines this summer, with almost non-stop transfer rumours about where he could end up next.

Just earlier today, Fabrizio Romano posted in his exclusive Daily Briefing column about Chelsea competing with Al Ahli for Osimhen’s signature, and he was clear that the Blues would have to offer either a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation.

It now seems that’s what they’re ready to do, according to Romano in his latest update on X…

??? Victor Osimhen saga open with Al Ahli and Chelsea in talks with Napoli/player. Chelsea are still in talks with Osimhen about salary, ready to offer loan with OBLIGATION to buy. Al Ahli offer €25/30m salary net per year until 2028 with management in Italy for negotiations. pic.twitter.com/Q6SXvFfGs0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2024

Osimhen would be an ideal signing for Chelsea, who surely need an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson up front, though this is surely not a purchase that will come cheap.

It would also represent a bit of a move away from their recent philosophy of targeting young players for the future, with Osimhen turning 26 in December and perhaps blocking the progress of a youngster like Jackson.

Still, many CFC fans will surely be relieved to see someone more proven coming in, with Osimhen bringing a strong scoring record and experience from winning a league title with Napoli.

It could still be that the 25-year-old heads to Saudi instead, however, as Romano has made it clear this race is still open.

Chelsea have had a busy summer bringing in big names like Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Tosin Adarabioyo and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while Enzo Maresca has taken over from Mauricio Pochettino as the west London club’s new manager.

There have been so many changes to the squad in recent years, but at least you can’t say the Todd Boehly era has been boring, and the Osimhen deal would arguably be the most exciting signing yet if they pull it off!