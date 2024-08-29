“100% off” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea transfer for attacker with 44 goals has now collapsed

Chelsea forward Armando Broja’s expected move to Ipswich Town has officially collapsed, as confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The newly promoted Premier League side were keen on signing the versatile Albanian attacker, with a loan move that included an obligation to buy for £30 million reportedly close to completion.

However, an issue flagged during Broja’s medical halted the deal, leading Ipswich to back out.

Romano took to X to confirm the collapse of the deal, stating:

“Armando Broja’s move to Ipswich Town is 100% off and collapsed. He’s back to Chelsea now.”

Broja, a product of Chelsea’s youth system, has progressed through the ranks of the U18s, U19s, and U21s before breaking into the first team.

Despite his promise, he struggled to make a significant impact at the senior level, making only 38 appearances with three goals and two assists to his name. Throughout his career, he has scored 23 senior goals and contributed 44 goals and 11 assists across all levels.

This setback is a blow for Broja, who is reportedly not part of new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Maresca has been clear in his intentions to reshape the squad, informing players like Raheem Sterling, Broja, and Ben Chilwell that they should seek new clubs.

Future uncertain as Broja faces rehabilitation

According to reports from the BBC, while a move to another club isn’t entirely ruled out, Broja will need a period of rehabilitation to address a foot injury sustained during Chelsea’s pre-season tour in the United States.

This situation could see him stay at Chelsea until the January transfer window when another opportunity might arise.

However, it is possible that he ends up staying with Chelsea until January before another solution is considered for him in the winter transfer window.

As the summer transfer window draws to a close, Broja’s immediate future remains uncertain, with a potential move deferred until he recovers from his injury.