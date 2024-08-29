“I think Tottenham” – Fabrizio Romano thrills Tottenham fans with transfer update

Tottenham are expected to be active late in the transfer window to make new signings.

Spurs have added some prominent names to the team this summer as manager Ange Postecoglou eyes a top four finish in the Premier League this season.

The North Londoners have added young players Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray along with marquee signing Dominic Solanke.

They are expected to do more business as we enter the final two days of the transfer window.

The focus at the Tottenham Stadium will be on some departures as the club is keen to offload the likes of Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso.

However, more incomings are expected as transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Tottenham are going to be one of the clubs to follow in the final days.

While speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, Romano said:

“I would not exclude anything from Tottenham. Apart from Solanke, who was always the top target, all other signings they’ve been very good at keeping in the background. I think, for Tottenham, there’s still the possibility to do one or two more signings.

“I’m not sure it’s going to be two, but it could be. I think Tottenham are going to be one of the clubs to follow in the final days.”

It remains to be seen which position they will strengthen late in the transfer window.

In the centre-back position, they have three very good options and the fourth one could be a make shift option in Ben Davies.

Tottenham could target an attacking signing

Perhaps they could sign an attacking, wide player who can add depth to the squad and offer them an option from the bench.

Their midfield is well stocked and the club will be happy with the options in that position.

Postecoglou can be satisfied with the squad he has got after adding attacking and midfield options which were missing last season.

Spurs are expected to challenge for a place in the top four again and it will be tougher this season with Chelsea, Aston Villa and Man United all getting stronger.