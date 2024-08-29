Chelsea still pushing for transfer of 24-year-old and look to be in a strong position

Chelsea are reportedly still pushing for the potential transfer of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, along with Juventus.

However, the Blues may have the advantage for the moment as Sky Sports report that there’s the feeling they would be the player’s preference if he leaves Old Trafford.

Sancho has struggled to impress during his time at Man Utd and it makes sense that he could now be on his way out, while it perhaps also isn’t too surprising that there is still interest in him from big clubs after an impressive loan stint at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of last season.

If Sancho gets back to his best there’s no doubt he could have an impact for a top side like Chelsea or Juve, but it remains to be seen precisely where the 24-year-old will end up.

Sancho transfer: Man United misfit leaning towards Chelsea

As well as Sancho favouring Chelsea, it also looks like the west London giants may hold the advantage in terms of the kind of deal they’d be ready to offer.

According to Sky Sports, one issue for Juventus is that they’re only offering a loan, so it could be that United will decide it’s better to offload the England international to a Premier League rival instead, as long as they can finally get the player off their books.

This seems like a bit of a risk from the Red Devils, as Sancho could be a really big player for Chelsea if he shows the kind of form he showed during his time at Dortmund.

On the other hand, though, it’s hard to see exactly how Sancho would get into the team on a regular basis due to the presence of similar attacking midfield players like Cole Palmer, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk.