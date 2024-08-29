Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has advised his old club to sign someone like Ivan Toney to replicate what Manchester City did in the transfer market when they brought in Erling Haaland.

The Frenchman feels Mikel Arteta is still lacking a goal-scorer who can get them 20 or more goals a season, similar to how Man City were before they brought in Haaland, when they largely relied on a few different players sharing the goals and contributing around 10-15 a season.

Arsenal are certainly not short of players who can contribute numbers like that, with Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard all capable of scoring double figures, but it perhaps seems a bit of a risk not to bring in someone who’s more of a clinical finisher.

Toney could be ideal as he’s still at Brentford but with just a year left on his contract, so one imagines Arsenal could get a deal done if they wanted to, and it probably wouldn’t cost a fortune.

Petit seems to think someone like Toney is now what’s needed for Arsenal to replicate City and perhaps finally take their Premier League crown.

Toney transfer: Arsenal urged to sign a striker by ex-Gunner

“Arsenal need a 20-goals-per-season striker, they currently have a few players who can score 10-15 goals per season, like how Man City used to be,” Petit told Gamblingzone, as quoted by the Metro.

Pep Guardiola changed the system because he knew he needed a striker who could score lots of goals. In Erling Haaland’s first season, he broke goal-scoring records and won the Champions League.

“Mikel Arteta will follow the steps of Guardiola, the way their teams play and a striker would be a cherry on top of the cake.

“I think Nico Williams or someone like Ivan Toney could replicate Haaland’s output at Arsenal.

“Toney has a great relationship with Bryan Mbeumo, understanding the timing and movements of your teammates is something important for Arsenal and I think he could be the man that spearheads them to the title – a late move could do them wonders.”