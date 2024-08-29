Tottenham getting busy in the transfer window with two expected exits

With less than 48 hours of the transfer window remaining, Tottenham Hotspur are working hard to streamline the first-team squad.

Ange Postecoglou will have clearly had input into which players he wants to keep and who are surplus to requirements, and though the club seemingly have left things until the last knockings, there is business to be done if players and buying clubs are willing.

The North Londoners haven’t been all that busy in the window, though the signings they have made haven’t just been for the sake of it, as seems to be the case for some of their rivals.

Tottenham to let two leave

Studious purchases will serve them well, as will being able to offload those players who the manager doesn’t really fancy and who will arguably only be able to get the odd game here or there.

To that end, according to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, both Gio Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon are on the lookout for new clubs.

??? Not only Gio Lo Celso: Sergio Reguilón also prepared to leave Spurs before the end of the window. Talks ongoing to pick the best option. pic.twitter.com/yUOqIVqqXC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2024

Romano doesn’t specify where either may end up at this point, only that talks appear ongoing in both cases as the players look for what they consider to be the best option for their careers.

What isn’t clear is whether either player will be replaced before Friday night’s deadline, or whether Postecoglou believes that he already has enough talent available in his squad.

The Australian really hit the ground running at the start of last season but then saw his side tail off significantly towards the end.

That needs to be addressed this season if the Lilywhites want to ensure a successful 2024/25 season – be that by way of winning some silverware or finishing in the Premier League’s top four and thus ensuring that they qualify for next season’s Champions League.