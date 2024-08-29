Video: “I feel sorry for Raheem Sterling” – Paul Merson not happy with the “panic” Chelsea have caused

Raheem Sterling has less than 48 hours to find himself a new club, after Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, made it clear that he wouldn’t play at all were he to stay with the West London outfit beyond the transfer deadline.

That attitude from the club hasn’t found favour with former Arsenal ace turned Sky Sports pundit, Paul Merson.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Thursday, he noted how such a situation will have caused “panic” for the likes of Sterling and others.

“I feel very sorry for Raheem Sterling,” he said, whilst indicating that, perhaps, the player could swallow his pride, go elsewhere and show the Blues what they’re missing.

"The older you get, sometimes the better you get as a footballer." Paul Merson reflects on Raheem Sterling's career and how his age won't stop the forward from playing his best football ? pic.twitter.com/3VetnxHSni — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 29, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports