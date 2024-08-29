A Chelsea player has been linked with a move to West Ham United and Arsenal in recent weeks.

New manager Enzo Maresca has been ruthless at Stamford Bridge and he has told a number of players that they are not a part of his plans.

The Blues have had an eventful summer transfer window in which they have signed many players and are now looking to trim down their squad.

The likes of Conor Gallagher, Romelu Lukaku have already left the club while Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell face an uncertain future after being told by the manager to look for a new club.

Former Chelsea player Vinnie Jones has claimed that Chelsea would have no problem in selling Sterling to West Ham.

However, the Blues would avoid selling the attacker to Arsenal as he could help them win the Premier League title.

Jones was talking on talkSPORT and discussing the future of the Chelsea outcast.

“I just read there, Sterling is only 29, he seems like he is 35, he has been around a long time,” said Jones.

“But what’s his next move? He is on massive wages. Who is going to take him? Someone like Manchester City or Arsenal? But do Chelsea want to help them win the league?

“If he went to someone like West Ham and that, at least Chelsea can say ‘we can control that if he takes half the wages’. He’s in a hard position really, Sterling. He is in a football position which is not really fair on the lad. I call it a football position. I was in it many years ago when I nearly got transferred and then I had the hump. They put me in as captain of Wimbledon. I was then training with the kids. I don’t think Chelsea would want him to go somewhere and help them win the league, that’s the problem.”

Less than two days are left for Chelsea and Sterling to make a decision about his future.

Staying at Chelsea would be a waste of a season for him as he would not be given playing time.

A move away from Stamford Bridge is not only needed for the betterment of his career on the club level but also on the international level.