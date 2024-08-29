West Ham looking to sign Tottenham playmaker ahead of deadline

West Ham have entered the race to sign Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

The Copa America winner has been linked with a move away all summer after being informed by Ange Postecoglou that he is not in his plans for the season.

Real Betis are one club that have been strongly linked with a move to bring him back to the club all summer. However, the deal has not materialised as yet.

Aston Villa are another club who have been linked with the Argentine. In fact, Tottenham even offered him as part of a player-plus-cash deal to sign Jacob Ramsey earlier in the transfer window. And while Villa turned the offer down, they remain interested in the 28-year-old playmaker.

West Ham make enquiry for Tottenham midfielder

According to Daily Express journalist Charlie Gordon, another Premier League club has joined in the race to sign Lo Celso.

As per him, West Ham are showing interest in securing his services, having made an enquiry this week. However, he adds that as things stand, Real Betis are the frontrunners to sign him.

He also admitted that Aston Villa remain keen as well and if the move to Spain is to collapse, they could become a possible destination.

Taking to X, he shared the following update:

“Told West Ham have asked about Giovani Lo Celso this week but Real Betis are winning the race. Likely to run into tomorrow. Aston Villa still interested in case move to Spain falls apart but Betis now going all out to get it done.”