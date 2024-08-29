West Ham United are close to agreeing a loan deal for striker Tammy Abraham with an obligation to buy, according to reports.

The Hammers have enjoyed a highly productive summer transfer window under technical director Tim Steidten and new boss Julen Lopetegui, signing Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Guido Rodriguez, Wes Foderingham, Jean-Clair Todibo and Niclas Fullkrug.

The latter is, of course, a striker and the expectation has been that he will become West Ham’s regular No.9 ahead of Michail Antonio once he has settled into English football.

However, it seems like Lopetegui is intent on further increasing his options in the goalscoring department.

West Ham close to agreeing Tammy Abraham deal, says report

According to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera Roma (via Hammers.News), West Ham are on the verge of agreeing a loan deal with Roma for striker Tammy Abraham. The loan would also include an £18.5m obligation to buy.

Hammers.News previously reported that they were told by a West Ham spokesperson that the salary and transfer demands surrounding Abraham made a move unrealistic and that only the sale of Danny Ings and Antonio would free up the necessary funds.

The former is yet to leave despite being continually linked with a transfer away from the London Stadium this summer, while the latter looks likely to stick around after starting each of West Ham’s two Premier League games so far this season.

Of course, Ings is still likely to depart on deadline day, while Antonio failing to score in either of his appearances so far this season or in any of his last five Premier League outings means West Ham could be tempted to open the chequebook once again.

Abraham has been with Roma since the summer of 2021. The 11-time England international made a positive start to life in Italy with 27 goals and five assists in 53 appearances across all competitions in his first season, winning the UEFA Europa Conference League in the process.

However, Abraham could only follow that up with a return of nine goals and seven assists in 54 appearances the following campaign, while injuries limited the 26-year-old to just 13 appearances last season.

But Abraham’s pedigree in English football could also prove to be a massive temptation for West Ham, with the striker enjoying productive spells at Chelsea, Aston Villa, Swansea and Bristol City.