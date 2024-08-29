VIDEO: Wholesome moment when Sandro Tonali went to hug fans after Forest game

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is back after a 10-month ban from football.

The Italian midfielder was banned last season for breaking betting rules but now he is back after serving the ban.

Eddie Howe would feel that Tonali is like a new signing they have made this summer, that is how long they have been without him.

The former AC Milan midfielder made his first appearance for the Magpies from his return in the EFL Cup clash against Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle failed to win the match but managed to go through after winning the tie on penalties.

The fans were seeing Tonali for the first time on the pitch since October of last year and they were excited to have him back.

The Toon Army welcomed back the midfielder by holding the Italian flag and Tonali responded by going towards the fans and hugging them in an emotional moment for the player.

The midfielder has praised the Newcastle United fans for their support to him during the peiod of the ban.

Tonali told the Newcastle official website:

“I feel good as I know the team and the fans have always been with me. I’ve never been alone, and it’s so important because I was in difficulty in the first three months and now I feel it’s a new time after ten months. This is another point of my life, not only for me but also for my family and friends. I have a great team behind me. This is so important. It’s the first thing in my life.”

It is up to the midfielder now to earn his place back in the team and repay their faith this season.