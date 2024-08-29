Xabi Alonso’s Liverpool connection means nothing as Reds knock back approach

They’ve been one of the quieter Premier League clubs in the current transfer window, and that may go some way to explaining why Liverpool have knocked back an approach for one of their players from former player, and now Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso.

Arne Slot hasn’t seemed fussed in the slightest that he’ll be playing for at least half of the 2024/25 campaign with virtually the same squad as he inherited, and given the way in which his team are already playing this season, there’s a good enough reason to be trusting his judgement.

Liverpool knock back Xabi Alonso’s approach

Being first through the door after Jurgen Klopp’s exit was always going to put pressure on the Dutchman, but he’s handled everything that’s been thrown at him so far with ease.

Perhaps not being the new broom that sweeps clean is, ultimately, what has seen him quickly win the support and respect of the Reds faithful.

After all, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ is an adage often trotted out, and Slot has given himself the time needed to assess exactly what he has in front of him rather than making rash decisions that he might come to regret later.

One highly-rated ace that might be expected to make an impact an Anfield in the near future is Tyler Morton.

The 21-year-old was the subject of Alonso’s interest according to Sky Sports, with the outlet noting Liverpool’s refusal to do business.

It isn’t clear if other deals in or out of the club will be done in the last 36 hours of the window, however, it’s obvious that if talks haven’t already been progressed, the Reds will have a great deal of difficulty in getting deals over the line in such a short space of time.