What Aaron Ramsdale said to Arsenal fans following Southampton transfer

Aaron Ramsdale has sent a heartfelt message to Arsenal supporters after completing a transfer to Southampton.

Ramsdale was a regular during his first two seasons at the Emirates, playing 78 games across all competitions during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns combined.

However, the five-time England international was relegated to back-up status following the arrival of Raya on loan from Brentford last summer, managing just 11 appearances across all competitions and only six in the Premier League.

With Raya’s loan made permanent, there was little chance of Ramsdale’s situation improving, so the 26-year-old will now look to get his career back on track at St. Mary’s with the Saints completing a £25m transfer (per BBC Sport).

Aaron Ramsdale sends Arsenal fans a message following Southampton transfer

Shortly after his transfer to the south coast was confirmed, Ramsdale took to Instagram to send a message to Arsenal supporters.

He wrote: “To My Arsenal Family

“From the moment I arrived, I felt like one of you. All I ever wanted to do was give my all and try to get the club back to where it belongs. The connection that we had will stay with me forever.

“This is a special football club that has come a long way in a short space of time and it has been a privilege to share so many great moments with you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Ramsdale (@aaronramsdale)

“I look forward to returning soon, seeing some familiar faces and reminiscing on good times!

“Thank you to all of my teammates for going to battle with me; we certainly gave it a good go and had some fun. To the staff for making me a better player and Finally, and most of all, thank you to the Gunners for always being behind me! I will love you forever.

“See you soon.

“Rambo.”