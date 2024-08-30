Arne Slot has admitted both Liverpool and goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher have ‘decisions’ to make following the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

Subject to international clearance and a work permit, the Reds have completed a £25m plus £4m in add-ons swoop for the Georgia international, who starred for his country at Euro 2024 this summer.

Mamardashvili is expected to initially perform as back-up to existing No.1 Alisson Becker while getting opportunities in cup matches, before eventually taking over from the Brazilian, who turns 32 in October.

Of course, that means that Kelleher is likely to fall further down the pecking order at Anfield.

Slot addresses Kelleher’s Liverpool future

A 14-time Republic of Ireland international, Kelleher has been Alisson’s back-up for several years now and has managed to see plenty of time on the pitch both in Liverpool’s cup runs and when his counterpart has been sidelined through injury.

The 25-year-old has played 47 times at senior level for Liverpool to date, with 26 of those outings coming last season — including 10 in the Premier League.

Kelleher has impressed when given the chance between the sticks, so much so that a number of clubs were linked with a move for him over the summer — including Nottingham Forest who, according to Paul Joyce, saw an offer for the Irishman rejected recently.

It’s clear that Kelleher will have to seriously consider his future soon.

“Maybe, but we have to make decisions as well. It’s not only the player,” Slot responded when asked by reporters if Kelleher has a ‘decision to make’ about his future following the arrival of Mamardashvili (via the Liverpool website).

The Dutchman continued: “I think if you work at a club like Liverpool, you need competition and we need a lot of good players. And like I said, Mamardashvili is someone for the long future of the club and I’m really, really happy with the goalkeepers we have at the moment.

“Caoimhin is one of them, like Vite [Vitezslav Jaros] and Ali [Alisson Becker]. So, we’re in a good place when it comes to goalkeepers for now and for the long term.”