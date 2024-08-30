Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal agree personal terms with 131-goal attacker who’s eager for the move

Arsenal have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Chelsea star Raheem Sterling as the summer transfer window enters its final hours.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sterling is eager to make the move to North London, and now it is up to the two clubs to finalise the agreement.

Negotiations are currently ongoing between Arsenal and Chelsea, with the Blues said to be open to finding a solution that suits both parties.

Romano provided an update on the situation, stating:

“Raheem Sterling and Arsenal, agreement between player and #AFC in case club decides to get it done. Raheem wants the move. Negotiations ongoing between clubs with Chelsea open to finding solutions.”

Chelsea have made it clear to Sterling that he is not part of their plans for the season. The winger has been informed that if he remains at Stamford Bridge beyond the deadline, there will be no way back into the first team. This has opened the door for Arsenal to make a late swoop for the England international.

A move to Arsenal would offer Sterling an unexpected opportunity to revive his season with a club that is poised to challenge for the Premier League title and compete in the Champions League.

The potential transfer could provide a fresh start for the winger, who has struggled to recapture his best form since leaving Manchester City.

Sterling’s Premier League journey

Raheem Sterling’s career has seen him play for some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs. He began at Liverpool, where he rose through the academy to become a key player under Brendan Rodgers. During his time at Anfield, Sterling made 129 appearances, scoring 23 goals and providing 18 assists.

His move to Manchester City in 2015, a transfer that angered Liverpool fans, marked the peak of his career. At City, Sterling enjoyed immense success, scoring 131 goals and assisting 73 more in 339 appearances across all competitions.

However, after joining Chelsea for £50 million, Sterling has struggled to replicate the same impact he had at his previous clubs.

As the clock ticks down on the transfer window, all eyes will be on Arsenal and Chelsea to see if they can finalise a deal for Raheem Sterling.

If completed, the move would give the winger a chance to reignite his career and help Arsenal in their quest for silverware this season.