Arsenal are in talks with Chelsea to sign Raheem Sterling on loan and are actively working on the deal according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Chelsea have made it clear to Sterling he isn’t part of the plans and if he remained at the club beyond Friday’s deadline there wasn’t a way back for him.

The Blues have found it difficult to find solutions for the 29-year-old, partly due to his reported wages in excess of £300,000 and because they reportedly owe the England international £70m in wages and bonuses for the last three years of his contract.

Arsenal and Chelsea in Sterling talks

However, with the clock ticking to Friday’s 11pm deadline Ornstein has reported the Gunners are in talks with Chelsea over a loan move for the winger, but would still need to agree personal terms even if an agreement between the clubs was reached.

He took to X.com and said:

“Arsenal in talks with Chelsea to sign Raheem Sterling before transfer window closes. #AFC now actively working on move for 29yo #CFC attacker. If deal struck, personal terms would still need to be agreed; no issue expected. W/ @gunnerblog @TheAthleticFC.”

Ornstein adds that if Chelsea and Arsenal can find a compromise then personal terms aren’t expected to be an issue, with the report also adding that prospect of making the switch to the Emirates is said to be very attractive to Sterling.

A move to North London, if it goes through would hand Sterling an unlikely opportunity to resurrect his season in a side that will challenge for the Premier League and compete in the Champions League.

Sterling already has an existing relationship with Mikel Arteta from their time together at Manchester City and he would provide the Gunners with a much needed alternative to Bukayo Saka, as he simply can’t play every minute of every game.

If the deal goes through then Sterling would become Arsenal’s fourth summer signing after Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori, whilst David Raya has made his loan move permanent.