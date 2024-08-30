Report: Arsenal consider late move for Premier League striker available for transfer

Arsenal fans have been waiting all summer for their team to sign a new striker.

The Gunners have strengthened all other positions in the summer transfer window but a striker has still not arrived at the club.

One of their attackers, Eddie Nketiah, is close to leaving the club and expected to join Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta’s team have started the new season in fine form, with the club winning both their matches 2-0 and starting the new season exactly how they finished the last season.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners are considering a late move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The England international has been linked with a move away from the club all summer with Chelsea, Manchester United and teams from Saudi Arabia interested in securing his services.

Toney is available for transfer after he entered the final year of his contract at the club and the Bees are looking to make money from his sale instead of losing him for free next summer.

Brentford are hoping that interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea will help them drive up Toney’s price before the transfer deadline.

The sale of Nketiah and most likely of Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton will help the Gunners financially to afford a move for Toney.

Arsenal could face competition to sign Ivan Toney

Due to speculation surrounding his future, Toney has not been selected by manager Thomas Frank this season as he waits for the striker to sort out his future.

The report has mentioned that Man United, Tottenham and West Ham United were all interested in signing the England attacker but since they have signed other strikers, their interest has cooled down in Toney.

After selling Nketiah, Arsenal would only have Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to lead their attack and with the latter facing injury issues on a regular basis, the arrival of Toney at the Emirates Stadium could give Arteta’s team a major boost in the title race.