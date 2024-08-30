Arsenal considering deadline day move for four-time PL winner offered to them today

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is expected to leave the club before the transfer window closes.

The 29-year-old is unlikely to be included in the squad if he stays and manager Enzo Maresca has revealed that the player is not a part of his plans. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, moving to Arsenal is an option for the player and conversations are developing with regards to that.

The player has been linked with Manchester United as well, but the sources close to the player are not optimistic about the deal going through.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has added that Arsenal are discussing internally whether to move for the England international winger this summer. The player has been offered to them this morning and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Arsenal should look to sign Raheem Sterling

Sterling is a proven performer in the Premier League and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Arsenal if they can get the deal done. They are lacking in depth in the wide areas and signing the 29 year-old for a reasonable amount of money could prove to be a wise decision.

Sterling is versatile enough to operate any anywhere across the front three and he will add goals and create creativity to the side. His arrival will allow Mikel Arteta to rotate players like Bukayo saka and Gabriel Martinelli as well.

Arsenal will be hoping to win the league title this season and they will look to do well in the UEFA Champions League as well. They need a deeper squad with more quality in order for that to happen. Sterling has won the league title four times during his time at Manchester City and his winning experience could prove to be invaluable for them.