Ipswich are close to reaching an agreement with Arsenal to sign Reiss Nelson on loan according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

If Nelson departs for Portman road then it could open up the possibility for Raheem Sterling to complete a shock loan switch to the Emirates.

The 24-year-old has been tipped to leave Arsenal for the majority of the summer and was linked with the likes of West Ham, but it appears an exit could be about to materialise.

Ipswich close to Nelson agreement

Ornstein has reported that newly promoted Ipswich are closing in on an agreement with Arsenal which would see Nelson join on loan.

He took to X.com and said:

“Ipswich Town working on deal to sign Reiss Nelson from Arsenal. #ITFC very close to securing agreement with #AFC & 24yo winger on season-long loan – no option or obligation to buy. Chance to depart helped by potential Raheem Sterling deal @TheAthleticFC.”

Nelson found game time limited at Arsenal last season making 15 Premier League appearances and 24 in all competitions.

The forward, who is under contract until 2027 with the option of a further year has played just two minutes in the first two Premier League games of the season.

Nelson has come through the ranks at Arsenal, making 90 appearances for his boyhood club to date, whilst he’s also had loan spells with Hoffenheim and Feyenoord.

A move to Ipswich would allow Nelson to play regular first team and increase his value if he performs well, which could put him into contention for a bigger move next summer.

The Tractor Boys have been busy in the market as they look to strengthen their squad to give themselves the best chance of avoiding relegation.

Omari Hutchinson has joined from Chelsea, whilst Kalvin Philips has arrived on loan from Manchester City and there’s still a chance of Armando Broja making the switch before Friday’s deadline.