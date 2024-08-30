Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Norwegian midfielder Sverre Nypan.

According to a report from Fussball News, Manchester United are interested in signing the 17-year-old Norwegian prodigy and they could face competition from Arsenal.

The 17-year-old has been in impressive form for Rosenborg this season, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 19 league games. He is regarded as one of the finest prospects in the country and he could be a quality long-term investment for the Red Devils.

Manchester United have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing talented young players into established first-team players. It is no surprise that they are keen on the 17-year-old. He has a bright future ahead of himself and he could develop into a key player for the club in the long term.

Arsenal keen on Sverre Nypan

Meanwhile, the report states that Arsenal have been following the player as well.

The Gunners helped Martin Odegaard develop into an important player for them, and they believe that Nypan could have a similar impact on the first team if they can groom him properly.

However, the midfielder is a boyhood Manchester United fan and that could give the Red Devils an edge in the transfer race. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs come forward with an official offer to sign the player.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to convince Rosenborg with an offer and the player will be attracted to a move to the Premier League as well. Both clubs would represent an exciting destination for him, and he will look to continue his development at a big club.

Joining the likes of Arsenal or Manchester United will be an exciting opportunity and a major step up in his career.