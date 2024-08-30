Disaster for Arsenal as summer signing out injured with possible fracture

Arsenal have been dealt a crushing blow after Mikel Merino picked up an injury during one of his first training sessions since joining from Real Sociedad.

The 28-year-old was a top target for Mikel Arteta, and after both clubs reached an agreement for a £31.6 million transfer, the Gunners’ boss was delighted to have bagged his man.

Mikel Merino injury: Mikel Arteta confirms midfielder out “for a few weeks”

However, despite recently welcoming the Spain international to London, Arsenal are set to be without their latest addition for “a few weeks” after he collided with Gabriel in training.

Speaking about the playmaker’s recent setback, Arteta, as quoted by Nizaar Kinsella, said: “It’s unfortunate. He has a shoulder injury and it looks like he will be out for a few weeks.

“He landed on the floor and Gabi landed on top of him, it’s a fracture probably.”

The midfielder’s injury will undoubtedly serve as a blow to Arteta, as well as to fans, who would’ve been hoping to see him make his debut against Brighton on Saturday.

Merino’s absence, although disappointing, could provide Thomas Partey with some more valuable minutes following speculation the Ghana international could be sold in the January window (Football Transfers).

Gabriel Jesus is also ruled out of Arsenal Premier League clash tomorrow afternoon.