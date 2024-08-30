Arsenal will be actively looking to make an attacking signing on transfer deadline day.

The Gunners have signed goalkeeper David Raya, defender Riccardo Calafiori and midfielder Mikel Merino.

Attacking position is the only one they have neglected so far in the transfer window but that could change soon.

The Gunners are considering a move for Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling, who has been told by Blues manager Enzo Maresca that he should look for a new club because he will not get playing time at Stamford Bridge this season.

However, according to The Independent, for a deal to materialise between the two London rivals, Chelsea would have to contribute to Sterling’s high wages.

The English winger has been linked with a move away from Chelsea since the start of the Premier League season when the player was omitted from the squad by Maresca.

The Chelsea manager then confirmed that the former Manchester City player is not in his plans at the club.

Since then, Sterling has been exploring his options and has attracted interest from Manchester United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

The Gunners have now joined the race to sign Sterling but it remains to be seen if Chelsea are willing to contribute to his wages.

Arsenal bought Kai Havertz from Chelsea last summer

Arsenal and Chelsea have done business in recent seasons, with the latest being Kai Havertz who left the West London side to move to the North Londoners.

The German was one of Arsenal’s best players last season and contributed with goals and assists in their second place finish in the Premier League.

Sterling could have the same impact due to his quality and experience at the top level but Mikel Arteta would have to face tough competition from other teams to secure his services.

The 29-year-old will not be short of buyers on transfer deadline day.