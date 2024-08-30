Arsenal will not offer Thomas Partey a new contract.

The Gunners are set to allow the Ghana international to leave next year, and according to recent reports, that could be as early as January.

The 31-year-old midfielder is in the final year of his contract and although he has started in both of Arsenal’s opening Premier League games is not expected to continue in such an important role.

The Gunners’ decision to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad is likely to impact Partey’s playing time with Declan Rice in line to partner the side’s new number 23 at the base of Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

Arsenal looking to sell Thomas Partey

Consequently, with Partey set to play more of a squad backup role, and no contract renewal expected, the African would be wise to plan for his future.

According to a recent report from Football Transfers, Arsenal, who have already decided to offload Partey, could instead cash in on him in January rather than wait until the end of the season.

The defensive midfielder is valued at around £15 million, but Arsenal would do well to get this with less than one year left on his contract.

The former Atletico Madrid star is rumoured to be a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia.

During his four years at the Emirates Stadium, Partey, who, according to Spotrac, earns £200,000-per week, has directly contributed to 10 goals in 117 games in all competitions.