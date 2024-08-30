32-time international nearing Aston Villa exit as transfer deadline looms

Leander Dendoncker could leave Aston Villa ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Dendoncker joined Villa from Wolves in the summer of 2022 but has struggled to establish himself as a regular, playing 36 games for the club across all competitions over the last two campaigns combined.

After featuring just eight times in the Premier League in the first half of last season, Dendoncker secured a loan move to Napoli at the end of the January transfer window but once again struggled, playing just 21 minutes in Serie A across three appearances.

Anderlecht lining up bid for Aston Villa’s Dendoncker

Dendoncker’s position at Aston Villa has become even more difficult following the summer arrivals of the likes of Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley.

The 32-time Belgium international still has two years to run on his contract — which according to Capology earns him £90,000 per week — but is unlikely to force himself into Unai Emery’s plans any time soon.

According to The Mirror, Dendoncker’s former club, Anderlecht, are lining up a loan move for the midfielder — who can also play centre-back — ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window.

While the transfer window in Europe’s ‘big five leagues’ and the rest of the United Kingdom closes on Friday, Belgium’s window remains open until September 6th.

That means that as long as Emery is happy to sanction the deal, there is no immediate rush for Villa and Anderlecht to get the deal done.

Another of Dendoncker’s former clubs, Wolves, have also been linked with a move for the 29-year-old, although they would have to move much faster than Anderlecht.