Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga has departed to join Scottish Championship side Livingston on loan for the rest of the season.

Now 21 years old, Pitaluga — born in Brazil but also eligible for Germany — joined the Reds as a youngster from Fluminense in his homeland back in September 2020.

However, despite being named in a number of matchday squads, he is yet to make a senior appearance for Liverpool — instead playing 41 times for their U23 and U18 teams combined, conceding 65 goals and keeping 11 clean sheets.

Pitaluga previously spent time on loan at Macclesfield and St. Patrick’s Athletic, playing seven games during his spell with the latter.

At Livingston, Pitaluga will compete with former Bordeaux stopper Jerome Prior for the No.1 jersey, with the Frenchman also arriving at the club this summer on a free transfer. Previous starting and back-up goalkeepers Shamal George and Jack Hamilton recently completed moves to Wycombe and Ross County, respectively.

?? ???????? ??????? We're delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga on a season-long-loan from English Premiership side Liverpool. Welcome to West Lothian, Marcelo! ?? https://t.co/bIYtJdcJ2R pic.twitter.com/jumyUUuMAW — Livingston Football Club (@LiviFCOfficial) August 30, 2024

Pitaluga’s temporary departure from Anfield comes amid a logjam at the goalkeeper position ahead of Liverpool’s imminent signing of Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

The 23-year-old will join Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros on Arne Slot’s goalkeeping line-up.