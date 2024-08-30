Chelsea have reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy according to Fabrizio Romano.

Sancho had been expected to leave United this summer and the Blues have beaten off competition from Italian giants Juventus for his signature.

The 24-year-old becomes Chelsea’s third high profile attacking signing this summer after Pedro Neto and Joao Felix, and adds to their plethora of attacking options.

Chelsea agree deal to sign Sancho

Quite where Sancho fits in remains to be seen and competition for places in the wide areas is fierce, but Romano has confirmed the deal is place and Sancho will make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

He took to X.com and said:

“BREAKING: Jadon Sancho to Chelsea, here we go! Loan deal with obligation to buy clause agreed between the clubs. Sancho already said yes as he wanted Chelsea move, deal now agreed between all parties. Man United accepted the proposal and deal is now set to he signed.”

It’s believed Chelsea’s option to buy is around £25m which does represent excellent business from the Blues.

Sancho’s time at United hasn’t gone to plan following his big money move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Following a falling out with Erik ten Hag last season, Sancho returned to Dortmund on loan for the second half of the campaign and played an important role in their surprise run to the Champions League final.

United still have a number of options in the wide areas with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo.

The England international has made 83 appearances for the club, and despite being reintegrated into the first team picture for pre-season, Sancho hasn’t appeared in United’s opening two games of the season.

Sancho’s arrival in theory should pave the way for Raheem Sterling to join Arsenal on loan and he gives Chelsea another quality attacking option in their squad as they look to navigate a season which could see them play over 70 games.