Chelsea edge closer to signing 24-year-old attacker from Premier League rivals

Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United this summer.

The 24-year-old England international winger has been linked with a move away from the Blues and the two clubs are now edging closer to an agreement according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Seth.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea decide to sign the player on loan or a permanent basis.

Sancho has struggled for regular game time at Manchester United and he spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund. The 24-year-old England international impressed at the German club and he helped them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

A move to Chelsea could be an exciting opportunity for him. It remains to be seen whether the player is keen on joining the London club. His time in the Premier League has been quite underwhelming so far. There is no doubt that Sancho is a top class talent with a bright future. If Chelsea can help him get back to his best, he could be a long term asset for them.

Chelsea could use Jadon Sancho

Chelsea are already lacking in quality wingers who can take on defenders and create goalscoring opportunities with pace and flair. The England international seems like the ideal acquisition for them if he can be signed for a reasonable amount of money. Manchester United paid around £73 million for the player, but they will be fully aware of the fact that they will not be able to recoup that kind of money for him.

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to send him out on loan this summer or sell him permanently for a nominal price. The player does not have a future at Old Trafford and leaving them permanently would be ideal for him.