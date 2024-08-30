Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea have launched a deadline day bid for attacker with 53 goals & 67 assists

Chelsea have officially launched a bid to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, marking a significant development in the summer transfer window.

The former Borussia Dortmund star, who was previously linked with a move to PSG, now looks set to join the Blues as talks between the two Premier League giants intensify.

After weeks of speculation, Chelsea have emerged as the frontrunner to secure Sancho’s signature.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have made an official offer to Manchester United, proposing an initial loan deal for the season.

This offer is reportedly similar to the terms offered by Juventus but with a more lucrative overall package.

Sancho is said to be keen on the move to Stamford Bridge, with Romano stating on his X account:

“Chelsea submit official bid to Manchester Utd for Jadon Sancho. Understand it’s an initial loan proposal, similar to terms offered by Juventus but total package higher. Sancho, OPEN and keen to join Chelsea so up to the clubs/Man Utd to decide.”

Jadon Sancho’s rocky tenure at Manchester United

Sancho’s time at Manchester United has been far from ideal. Since joining the club in 2021 for a hefty fee of around £73 million, the young winger has struggled to make a consistent impact.

While Erik ten Hag initially supported Sancho during his first season, their relationship deteriorated in the second year due to Ten Hag’s dissatisfaction with Sancho’s training efforts.

This tension culminated in a public fallout, leading to Sancho’s loan back to Borussia Dortmund in January, where he played a crucial role in helping the team reach the Champions League final.

Despite his challenges at United, Sancho’s talent is undeniable, as evidenced by his impressive record at Dortmund, where he scored 53 goals and provided 67 assists in 158 appearances.

His potential addition to Enzo Maresca’s squad could prove to be a significant boost for Chelsea as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

As negotiations continue, Chelsea fans will be eager to see if the club can finalise the deal and bring Sancho to Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes.