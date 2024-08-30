Chelsea could be forced to sign injury-prone striker if Osimhen deal fails

Chelsea are really leaving things late in terms of nailing down a striker in the current transfer window, and if their bid to sign Victor Osimhen fails, they could end up with an injury-prone replacement.

At the time of writing, it’s understood that Saudi Pro League club, Al Ahli, have not only agreed a deal with Napoli for Osimhen – and are just awaiting the player’s approval – but they’ve also agreed a deal with Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Clearly, they’re hedging their bets but have covered themselves regardless.

Calvert-Lewin to Chelsea if Osimhen deal fails

At this stage it isn’t clear if the Blues can afford either Osimhen or Toney because of Financial Fair Play, and on that basis, according to Football Transfers, they’re monitoring Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s situation along with Arsenal.

In the last three seasons alone, the 27-year-old Everton hit-man has received a broken toe, a broken cheekbone, had four separate hamstring injuries, a knee injury, had general fitness concerns and been ill according to transfermarkt.

That’s hardly the best resume for a striker that would be expected to be the main man at Stamford Bridge and hit the ground running.

Not to mention that the Chelsea faithful will already be expecting to be disappointed if they’ve lost out on Osimhen and seen him replaced by Calvert-Lewin, with respect.

The Gunners might yet pip Chelsea to the post given that their need for a striker is as acute as the West Londoners.

Calvert-Lewin only has a year left on his contract and appears reluctant to sign a new deal at Everton, so could prove to be a low-cost option that Mikel Arteta will believe he can improve.

Until the 11pm deadline on Friday night, anything can happen, and fans of both Chelsea and Arsenal will be waiting to understand if either have managed to get a deal done in time.