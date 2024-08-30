“It will come as a surprise” – Journalist explains why Chelsea are signing Sancho from Man Utd

Jadon Sancho’s transfer from Manchester United to Chelsea came as a result of the financial conditions being ‘too good to turn down’, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

The Blues agreed a shock transfer deadline-day move for the England international, with Fabrizio Romano confirming Sancho will move to Stamford Bridge on loan with a £25m obligation to buy.

Sancho is just the latest arrival in what has been an incredibly busy summer for Chelsea, who have signed 12 new senior players (including Sancho) while selling the likes of Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen and Romelu Lukaku.

Why are Chelsea signing Jadon Sancho?

Following his arrival, Sancho will join a bloated group of Chelsea forwards that includes fellow new signing Pedro Neto, as well as Noni Madueke, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson — with Raheem Sterling also set to be sold to Arsenal.

Many Chelsea fans will be shocked and confused by their club’s decision to sign another winger when a No.9 or perhaps even further depth in defence would have made more sense.

However, according to Solhekol, the conditions surrounding Sancho were just too good to turn down.

“I know it will come as a surprise to Chelsea fans who will be scratching their heads thinking, ‘do we need Jadon Sancho?’ with so many wide players already. Chelsea have signed Joao Felix and Pedro Neto,” Solhekol said.

“What it seemed they needed really was an out-and-out No.9. Well, they haven’t got the No.9 but they will almost certainly now be signing Jadon Sancho.

“The reason they have gone for Sancho is that it was too good a deal to turn down.

“There are people here at Chelsea who used to work with Sancho at Manchester City. They believe that while he has had problems at Manchester United, they believe that with a fresh start, they can bring the best out of him.

“Three years ago, Sancho was a player who moved from Borussia Dortmund to United for a fee of around £85m.

“They feel it is a risk worth taking and that he can get back to his best at Stamford Bridge this season, but of course he is going to have a fight on his hands to get into the side because they’ve got so many wide players.”