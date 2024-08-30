Victor Osimhen’s move to Chelsea is off after the Blues failed to reach an agreement with the Nigerian according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea had identified Osimhen as their main striker target and had been locked in negotiations for weeks to try and reach an agreement, but they failed to do so.

The Blues seemingly had no alternative options despite reports linking them with a move for Ivan Toney earlier this week.

Osimhen won’t join Chelsea

Chelsea stayed at the table until the last moments of the window in the hope that Osimhen would lower his demands and accept their offer, but it wasn’t to be and the Nigeria international is now set to stay at Napoli until at least January, although the Saudi Pro League window is open until Monday.

Romano confirmed the deal was off shortly before the deadline and revealed the relationship between Napoli and Osimhen was completely broken.

He took to X.com and said:

“Deal completely OFF for Victor Osimhen. No agreement with Chelsea and #CFC delegation now leaving Napoli. If nothing happens from Saudi next 3 days, Osimhen will stay at Napoli but he’s NOT gonna be part of the first team squad. Relationship currently completely broken.”

For Chelsea it means they are left with Nicolas Jackson to lead the line with 18-year-old Marc Guiu as back-up and Christopher Nkunku as another alternative.

It’s hard not to feel the Blues are light up front and if Jackson were to get injured it would be a serious problem for Enzo Maresca.

In terms of what happens next it’s unclear but it’s very unlikely Chelsea return with an offer in January and you feel if they were going to sign him it was this summer or not at all.

The Blues take on Crystal Palace on Sunday looking for their second Premier League win of the season and will be relying on Jackson to lead the line.