Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on a season long loan according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

With the deadline looming Chelsea have been looking to find solutions for a number of players and it appears they now have one for the 25-year-old.

Chalobah has been training away from the first team since being left of the Chelsea squad for their pre-season tour of America and it looked like he might end up staying at Stamford Bridge, but an agreement has now been reached with the Eagles.

Crystal Palace agree loan deal for Chalobah

Ornstein has reported that Palace have reached an agreement which will see the centre back join on a season loan with no option or obligation to buy in the deal.

He took to X.com and said:

“EXCL: Crystal Palace reach agreement with Chelsea to sign Trevoh Chalobah. Deal for versatile 25yo defender straight season-long loan – no option or obligation to buy next summer. Transfer includes loan fee from #CPFC to #CFC @TheAthleticFC #DeadlineDay.”

? EXCL: Crystal Palace reach agreement with Chelsea to sign Trevoh Chalobah. Deal for versatile 25yo defender straight season-long loan – no option or obligation to buy next summer. Transfer includes loan fee from #CPFC to #CFC @TheAthleticFC #DeadlineDay https://t.co/6m4sBLO0Ze — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 30, 2024

It’s not an ideal solution for Chelsea who had made it clear they wanted to sell Chalobah, but at this late stage it’s a solution that likely suits all parties.

Chelsea don’t have the issue of what to do with Chalobah if he hadn’t left, and he get’s an opportunity to possibly play himself back into contention with the Blues or get a bigger move next summer if he performs well.

For Palace it’s a great signing as Chalobah knows the Premier League and is a proven quantity at this level.

He’s not the only centre back to arrive at Palace this summer and Oliver Glasner’s side have also completed deals for Maxence Lacroix and Chadi Riad, whilst Marc Guehi has remained at the club despite strong interest from Newcastle.

Palace now have a really strong set of defensive options and will be looking to get their season up and running against Chelsea on Sunday having lost their opening two Premier League games.