Chelsea ace sees €21m transfer collapse amid fears of Premier League investigation

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea might have pulled the plug on Deivid Washington’s move to Strasbourg over fears the Premier League could investigate the deal according to reports. 

Washington joined the Blues from Brazilian club Santos last summer for around €16m and penned a seven year contract, but has made three appearances for the Blues totalling just 25 minutes.

It was reported on Friday morning that Chelsea had agreed a deal with the Ligue 1 outfit worth €21m for the striker, which would have been a club record for the French side.

Chelsea pull plug on Washington deal

However, according to French outlet L’Equipe the Blues pulled the plug on the deal after reports surfaced suggesting the Premier League could investigate the potential move considering both clubs share the same ownership.

Quite how Chelsea thought it wouldn’t at least raise eyebrows they would make a profit on a player who has barely kicked a ball for the club is unclear, but you can understand why they have reportedly called the deal off.

Deivid Washington in action for Chelsea.
Washington has played 25 minutes of football for Chelsea.

Washington has spent the majority of his time at Stamford Bridge playing for the under-21 side and scored six goals in 11 games last season.

Chelsea have once again sent three players on loan to Strasbourg this season with Andrey Santos, Caleb Wiley and Djordje Petrovic making the switch, whilst Diego Moreiria joined on a permanent deal.

More Stories / Latest News
“Progressing really well” – Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal double fitness update
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal agree personal terms with 131-goal attacker who’s eager for the move
Brazilian goalkeeper leaves Liverpool ahead of Mamardashvili signing

The Blues are set to be busy in the final hours of the window as they still look to find solutions for the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, although they have agreed a loan deal with Crystal Palace for Trevoh Chalobah.

The club remain locked in negotiations with Napoli for Victor Osimhen, but they are yet to reach an agreement on personal terms with the Nigerian, or submit an official offer to Napoli with just hours of the window remaining, whilst there’s also the possibility Jadon Sancho could join from Manchester United.

More Stories Chelsea FC Deivid Washington Strasbourg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.