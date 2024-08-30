Chelsea might have pulled the plug on Deivid Washington’s move to Strasbourg over fears the Premier League could investigate the deal according to reports.

Washington joined the Blues from Brazilian club Santos last summer for around €16m and penned a seven year contract, but has made three appearances for the Blues totalling just 25 minutes.

It was reported on Friday morning that Chelsea had agreed a deal with the Ligue 1 outfit worth €21m for the striker, which would have been a club record for the French side.

Chelsea pull plug on Washington deal

However, according to French outlet L’Equipe the Blues pulled the plug on the deal after reports surfaced suggesting the Premier League could investigate the potential move considering both clubs share the same ownership.

Quite how Chelsea thought it wouldn’t at least raise eyebrows they would make a profit on a player who has barely kicked a ball for the club is unclear, but you can understand why they have reportedly called the deal off.

Washington has spent the majority of his time at Stamford Bridge playing for the under-21 side and scored six goals in 11 games last season.

Chelsea have once again sent three players on loan to Strasbourg this season with Andrey Santos, Caleb Wiley and Djordje Petrovic making the switch, whilst Diego Moreiria joined on a permanent deal.

The Blues are set to be busy in the final hours of the window as they still look to find solutions for the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, although they have agreed a loan deal with Crystal Palace for Trevoh Chalobah.

The club remain locked in negotiations with Napoli for Victor Osimhen, but they are yet to reach an agreement on personal terms with the Nigerian, or submit an official offer to Napoli with just hours of the window remaining, whilst there’s also the possibility Jadon Sancho could join from Manchester United.