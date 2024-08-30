Chelsea are working to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli before the transfer window closes.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, they have now informed the Italian club that they are prepared to sign the player loan with an obligation to buy. The Premier League club are yet to agree personal terms with the striker and they have further talks with the player this morning.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli are keen on signing the Nigerian international striker as well, and they have already agreed personal terms with the player. However, the 25-year-old is yet to give a green light to the move. The Saudi Arabian club have submitted a €68 million bid for the player as well.

Chelsea must sign Victor Osimhen

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can act quickly and get the deal done. They are in desperate need of a world-class striker and Osimhen could transform them. The Nigerian is certainly one of the best strikers in world football right now and he scored 17 goals in all competitions last season.

He has recently helped Napoli win the league title as well. There is no doubt that he is good enough for the Premier League and he could transform Chelsea in the final third. The Blues will be desperate to get back into the Champions League, and they will look to push for trophies as well.

They need a top class goalscorer leading the line for them and the Napoli star would be the ideal acquisition. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can secure an agreement with the player on personal terms today.

They need the right additions in order to get back amongst the European elite once again.