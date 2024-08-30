“I’d be really disappointed” – Collymore pleads with Trent not to make same mistake as McManaman

When Trent Alexander-Arnold had a little sulk after being subbed by new Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, it was a reasonable enough question to ask as to whether this was the start of the player’s change of attitude to help force through a move to Real Madrid.

Although the right-back cum midfielder has kept his own counsel over a potential switch to the Spanish and European champions, he’s also not come out and tied his colours to the Liverpool mast.

As a player who many of the Anfield faithful will look up to, it’s clearly important from the club’s point of view that they keep him at the club for the best part of his career, and former Liverpool striker, Stan Collymore, has pleaded with Trent not to make the same mistake as a former Reds great, Steve McManaman.

Collymore wants Trent to stay at Liverpool

“I’d be really disappointed if the thought had even crossed Trent’s mind that if he starts to be a bit mardy, he’ll get a move to Real Madrid. That would lower his stock significantly, because fans generally aren’t fans of people that want out of a club that is their club,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“I remember Steve McManaman’s own move to Madrid, and his reputation at Liverpool never really recovered. I think there’s always a little bit of holding your nose in Liverpool where he’s concerned, and I think that it would be an awful look for Trent.

“His attitude after being subbed was probably a case of professional pride in not wanting to come off the pitch, as well as thinking (about Arne Slot) ‘who does this guy think he is.’

“Slot knows he’s on camera, and just said ‘I’ve subbed you off to give you a bit of a rest, it’s a long old season.’ No big deal.

“I like that and the way that Slot’s going about his business. The style of play is to keep a little bit more possession, let’s not be as gung ho, but still at times having those kind of bursts we saw with Jota, Diaz and Salah.

“I know Trent won’t listen to me, but please, please, please, you are the scouser in the team, you are the totem for the club. A lot of people, young Liverpool fans, look up to you as somebody that drives them forward. You’re needed for the marathon not the sprint.”

As Collymore alludes to, Trent is the standard bearer for the locale in many respects. What message will it send to the youngsters who routinely sing his name?

Of course, if he wants to move on elsewhere he has every right to do so, but he needs to think very carefully indeed if such a move is in his best interests.

The grass isn’t always greener…