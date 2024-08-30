Crystal Palace are not making it easy for Newcastle United to sign Marc Guehi.

The England international emerged as Eddie Howe’s top defensive target earlier in the transfer window, however, despite already making the Eagles three offers, with their most recent worth £65 million, the Magpies have so far failed in their pursuit.

And with less than 24 hours left to go before the summer window slams shut, Newcastle United are up against it.

Crystal Palace increase Marc Guehi asking price

It isn’t just time that is against the northeast giants though. According to a recent report from HITC, Palace chairman Steve Parish is demanding as much as £75 million in exchange for the highly rated centre-back.

Despite being locked in talks to sign Guehi for several weeks, Newcastle are showing no signs of closing the deal. It also remains to be seen if the Magpies are willing to spend so much on one player.

However, should Howe’s side agree to meet Palace’s asking price, Guehi would go straight into number three on the Premier League’s list of most expensive defenders. The 25-year-old’s potential deal would see him tied with Virgil Van Dijk following the Dutchman’s transfer from Southampton to Liverpool in 2018.

During his three years at Selhurst Park, Guehi, who has just two years left on his contract, has featured in 114 matches in all competitions.

The race to sign the England international is one to watch until tonight’s 11 p.m. (UK time) deadline.