Crystal Palace have been one of the busiest teams during the closing stages of this summer’s transfer window.

The Eagles are set to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal with Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix expected to join before Friday night’s deadline.

And according to a recent report from We Are Palace, Oliver Glasner is hoping to make it three Deadline Day signings.

Nottingham Forest keeper Matt Turner, who Arsenal sold 12 months ago for just £7 million, is the Eagles’ top choice to replace the recently departed Sam Johnstone following his move to Wolves.

Matt Turner could join Crystal Palace.

With Turner, along with Carlos Miguel and Matz Sels, one of three senior keepers at Forest, it makes sense for the Trees to cash in now as they look to ease their own PSR problems following nine first-team signings this summer.

During Turner’s first year at the City Ground, the American, who has three years left on his deal, has kept three clean sheets in 21 games in all competitions.

