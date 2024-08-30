Crystal Palace working to sign West Ham player before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline

Crystal Palace are reportedly working to hijack Southampton’s move for West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet.

The Saints had been the favourites to sign Cornet after West Ham made it clear the 27-year-old was available for transfer.

And despite negotiating the Ivorian’s proposed transfer for some time, Russell Martin’s side look set to miss out after Palace emerged as a late option ahead of Friday night’s transfer deadline.

The Eagles, according to recent reports, are locked in talks with the Hammers and want a deal tied up before tonight’s 11 p.m. deadline.

The player’s preference could be to stay in London which would make Palace an even more favourable option for the African.

During Cornet’s two years at West Ham, the winger, who has up to four years left on his contract, has managed just one goal in 37 games in all competitions.