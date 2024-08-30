Deal advanced: West Ham in negotiations to sign 27-year-old, personal terms agreed

West Ham United are set to sign Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window closes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League side are currently advancing in talks to sign the 27-year-old Spanish central midfielder and negotiations are underway between the two clubs. The player has already agreed personal terms with the London club and the deal is currently advanced.

The Hammers are looking to add more quality and depth to their side before the transfer window closes and Soler should prove to be a quality acquisition. The midfielder is at the peak of his powers and he will add creativity, control and technical ability in the middle of the park.

West Ham will be hoping to push for European qualification this season and they will look to do well in the domestic trophies as well. The Hammers have brought in quality signings this summer and they have a top class manager like Julen Lopetegui in charge as well. They will look to do well this season and players like Soler will only help them improve further.

Carlos Soler needs a fresh start

The Spanish midfielder has had an underwhelming spell with PSG (played just 28 times last season) and he will be keen on a fresh start. A move to West Ham would be ideal for him. He will look to prove himself in the Premier League. The London club have an ambitious project and they will be an attractive destination for the player.

There is no doubt that the 27-year-old midfielder has the physical and technical attributes to adapt to English football and he will look to hit the ground running at his new club. The player will now hope that the two parties can finalise an agreement quickly and the transfer could then be finalised before the window slams shut.