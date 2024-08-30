England ace is an option for Chelsea if Osimhen deal breaks down says Romano

The final few hours of the summer transfer window promises to be as frenetic as they come, and Victor Osimhen’s movements are expected to have a knock-on effect elsewhere.

The Nigerian hit-man’s story has dominated the entirety of the window, and yet here we are on the final day and there’s still no decision on exactly where the player will end up.

A game of brinksmanship that appears to have been played right across the summer might blow up in the player’s face, though there is still the option to join Chelsea on the table.

Chelsea have options if Osimhen doesn’t sign

It would appear that the Blues have been favourites for his signature all along, but they’ve certainly left things late if they want to get what’s proving to be a very difficult deal over the line.

There could still be a twist in the tail yet of course, but in that eventuality, Chelsea do have a fall-back option.

“For Ivan Toney, he remains a strong option for Al Ahli if Osimhen goes to Chelsea,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Or he can be an option for Chelsea if Osimhen goes to Al Ahli. As of Thursday night, nothing is clear and we have to be patient and see what happens.

“There could be surprises.”

Clearly, Chelsea are going to have to work hard and fast to get either the Osimhen or Toney deals done before the deadline.

For the former, he’s always seemingly been crystal clear that he will leave Napoli this summer and no doubt expected to have a queue of suitors.

Were Chelsea to back out of any deal, it leaves a player in his prime essentially being railroaded into a move to the Saudi Pro League, the 68th best in the world according to TeamForm.