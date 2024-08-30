Erik ten Hag was ‘talking a load of rubbish’ when he claimed he was disappointed to see Scott McTominay leave Manchester United for Napoli, according to ex-Premier League midfielder Michael Brown.

McTominay is a boyhood United supporter and a product of their youth system, playing 255 games for the club across all competitions.

The Scotland international has notched 29 goals and eight assists during that time — including seven goals in the Premier League last season — winning Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles along the way.

But McTominay hasn’t always been a nailed-on starter and this summer, he became the subject of intense transfer speculation with clubs from both England and abroad courting his signature.

In the end, it’s Serie A outfit Napoli who have won the race to sign McTominay, who has already been announced as part of a busy summer window for the Partenopei, who have also signed the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Billy Gilmour and David Neres.

Speaking in his press conference on Friday, Ten Hag expressed his disappointment at losing McTominay.

“It’s a little bit mixed. I’m very happy for him and it’s also for us, but it’s mixed, because I wouldn’t prefer to lose him, because he is Man United in every vein,” Ten Hag told reporters (via the Manchester United website). “He was so important for our team, for Manchester United. He was here for over 22 years.”

Ten Hag ‘talking rubbish’ about McTominay, says Brown

During his time under Ten Hag, McTominay started in just 28 of his 58 Premier League appearances and only five of his 12 combined Champions League and Europa League matches.

It is this lack of consistent runs in the Man Utd starting XI why Brown has blasted Ten Hag’s comments, claiming the Dutchman ‘didn’t treat McTominay right’.

“I think Erik ten Hag was talking a load of rubbish when he said he was disappointed at Scott McTominay’s departure,” former Man City, Leeds and Tottenham midfielder Brown told BBC Sport.

McTominay has given everything to Manchester United and whenever there has been a chance to leave him out, Ten Hag has.

He keeps getting treated like the homegrown player rather than the player he is. The manager has not treated him right.

I get certain other players have to play at times – but McTominay has not been treated right.