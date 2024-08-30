Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted he would ‘prefer’ not to have sold Scott McTominay this summer, taking a dig at Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

McTominay is a boyhood United supporter and a product of their youth system, playing 255 games for the club across all competitions.

The Scotland international has notched 29 goals and eight assists during that time — including seven goals in the Premier League last season — winning Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles along the way.

But McTominay hasn’t always been a nailed-on starter and this summer, he became the subject of intense transfer speculation with clubs from both England and abroad courting his signature.

Ten Hag takes dig at PSR rules regarding Scott McTominay sale

In the end, it’s Serie A outfit Napoli who have won the race to sign McTominay, who has already been spotted being greeted by supporters at Naples airport ahead of a €25m+€5m move.

Scott McTominay has arrived in Naples ahead of his move from Manchester United to Napoli. He joins for an initial €25m+€5m in add-ons. #MUFC #SSCNapoli pic.twitter.com/Imn0x4YEvq — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 29, 2024

Current PSR rules mean that the sale of a homegrown player looks better on a club’s balance sheet than those bought for a fee.

Fielding questions about the departure of McTominay, Ten Hag first expressed disappointment that the player is leaving and happiness that the midfielder has had such a good reception in Italy already.

But the Dutchman also stuck the boot in on spending rules that ultimately incentivise clubs to sell their homegrown players.

“It’s a little bit mixed. I’m very happy for him and it’s also for us, but it’s mixed, because I wouldn’t prefer to lose him, because he is Man United in every vein,” Ten Hag told reporters (via the Manchester United website).

“He was so important for our team, for Manchester United. He was here for over 22 years. Unfortunately, it’s the rules. We have to discuss the rules when you have to do sales and then, obviously, homegrown players, Academy players, they bring more value. That’s not the right thing to do, but yeah, I think for everyone, for all parts, it’s a good deal.

“For Scott, he’s happy with it. Of course, for Napoli, a very good player. But also for us.”